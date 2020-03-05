COD MODERN WARFARE BATTLE ROYALE: AVAILABLE FROM MARCH 10 AND FREE? A RUMOR APPEARS

As early as February, several rumors had indicated that a battle royale mode in COD Modern Warfare was likely to debut in March.

To date, however, no confirmation has ever been received from the Infinity Ward team and Activision. Pending any official statements on the matter, rumors continue to chase each other about the possible debut of the content. Among the most recent reports is that of the Twitter user ” Okami “, who has published a twitter dedicated to the topic. The latter quickly attracted the attention of the community, given that previously the insider had provided indications that turned out to be correct on a Modern Warfare 2v2 Gunfight Alpha.

As you can see directly at the bottom of this news, the Tweet includes several rumors about the possible debut of a battle royale in COD Modern Warfare, called Warzone. In particular, the latter would be expected on Tuesday 10 March. The update presentation trailer would be ready for publication and could be published between Thursday 6 and Monday 9 March. The entire mode would also be accessible to players in a free-to-play version.

To find out if the words of the insider will finally prove correct, there is nothing left to do but wait a few more days! In the meantime, remember that Modern Warfare Week 4 Challenges.