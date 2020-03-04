Thaila Ayala shows healed belly in a paradisiacal setting and shocks followers

The brunette raised the mood on social networks

Thaila Ayala drew attention on her Instagram late on Tuesday (03) by posing stunning for her more than 5 million followers.

The brunette posted a sequence of clicks in a rehearsal in a paradisiacal setting, where she showed her flat belly, abusing only a white outfit that left nothing to the fans’ imagination. In the caption, she joked: “post carnival”.

The followers spared no praise for the actress.

“ Goddess of my life”, praised Isis Valverde. “What a woman’s abdomen, congratulations,” commented a second. “Tell us to take the pressure medicine before posting, my deuces”, joked a third.