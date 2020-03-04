RAINBOW SIX SIEGE: NEW FREE WEEKEND AND DISCOUNTS FOR ALL EDITIONS

The Ubisoft-themed promotions continue, which is about to offer PC and console players the perfect opportunity to try out his Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and decide whether to buy it or not thanks to the strong discounts that will remain active for about two weeks.

From tomorrow, Thursday 5 March, to Sunday 8 March it will be possible to download and play the multiplayer tactical shooter on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC for free. In case you decide to proceed with the purchase, know that until March 18, 2020, all editions of the game will be discounted up to 75%.

This means that the price of each version will be as follows:

Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition – 9.99 euros

Rainbow Six Siege: Gold Edition – 29.99 euros

Rainbow Six Siege: Ultimate Edition – 44.99 euros

The first edition contains only the operators of Year 1 and Year 2, the Gold Edition instead adds the Pass of Year 5 to the contents of the Deluxe. If instead, you have to buy all the contents of the Ultimate version, containing all the operators available and those arriving during the year.

Did you know that Rainbow Six Siege will be compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X in their debut?