FORTNITE, NEW SKINS AVAILABLE: STEEL OF THE FIELDS AND MANY MORE ARRIVE

While rumored of a possible arrival of helicopters inside Fortnite Battaglia Reale, the battle royale shop is updated on time with a review of new Skins.

Among the latter we can mention Steel of the Fields, highlighted by the game’s official Twitter account: you can, in fact, view a preview image directly at the bottom of this news. The Skin can be redeemed for the price of 1200 V-Buck. However, this is not the only novelty offered to customers of the Fortnite store. During the day of March 4th we can find you:

Skin Bronto : priced at 1200 V-Buck;

: priced at 1200 V-Buck; Skin Crystal : priced at 800 V-Buck;

: priced at 800 V-Buck; Skin Zorgoton : priced at 1200 V-Buck;

: priced at 1200 V-Buck; Skin Stingray : priced at 1200 V-Buck;

: priced at 1200 V-Buck; Renegade Skin: priced at 800 V-Buck;

Recall that the battle royale has recently welcomed a new update of Fortnite, which has introduced several new features, mainly concentrated within the Creative Mode and the Save the World Mode. The second Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 has also officially kicked off.