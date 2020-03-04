COD MODERN WARFARE: DID DR. DISRESPECT REVEAL THE BATTLE ROYALE RELEASE DATE?

Yesterday the arrival of the Tamagotchi in Call of Duty Modern Warfare immediately made us think of the imminent debut of the Battle Royale mode, due to an Easter egg contained in the game. To date, nothing has been confirmed but a possible indication of the launch coming from the famous streamer Dr. Disrespect.

During a life, Dr. Disrespect spoke about the Wingsuit, saying that ” we will probably see her next week “, adding a sibylline ” don’t forget it … next week you will see the Wingsuit ” … a clear reference to the Warzone mode, where the Wingsuit will likely be used by players to land on the map in Battle Royale.

Does this mean that the March 10 update will introduce the long-awaited Battle Zone Royal Battle Mode? At the moment everything is silent on the part of Activision, the streamer then corrected the shot stating ” not referring to the Warzone mode, which has not been announced or confirmed “, but perhaps it is now too late to retrace your steps.

Initially, there was talk of March 3 as the release date of COD Modern Warfare Battle Royale Warzone but the date in question passed without any news of any kind … will we know more about it within this week or at the beginning of the next?