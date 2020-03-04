After announcing the end of dating, ex-BBB Bianca Andrade publishes photo on Instagram

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0

The ex-BBB decided to return to Instagram with a photo of her look

After officially announcing the end of her relationship with Diogo Melim, Bianca Andrade, known on social networks as Boca Rosa, released a photo in which she appears in a transparent outfit.

“I believe that I would stop using facetune in my photos… poor thing”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

View this post on Instagram

eu crente q ia parar de passar facetune nas minhas fotos hahahahahaha coitada

A post shared by Boca Rosa (@biancaandradeoficial) on

The photo featured more than 464,000 likes on Instagram and some fans shocked by the volume of the muse.

“This is what I call a breasted woman,” joked one. “I just wanted to put the same amount of silicone as you, Dona Bianca,” pointed out another.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here