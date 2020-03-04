After announcing the end of dating, ex-BBB Bianca Andrade publishes photo on Instagram

The ex-BBB decided to return to Instagram with a photo of her look

After officially announcing the end of her relationship with Diogo Melim, Bianca Andrade, known on social networks as Boca Rosa, released a photo in which she appears in a transparent outfit.

“I believe that I would stop using facetune in my photos… poor thing”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

The photo featured more than 464,000 likes on Instagram and some fans shocked by the volume of the muse.

“This is what I call a breasted woman,” joked one. “I just wanted to put the same amount of silicone as you, Dona Bianca,” pointed out another.