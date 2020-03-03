THE 3D CROC PLATFORMER RECREATED WITH DREAMS ON PLAYSTATION 4

The 3D Croc platform has been recreated with Dreams, the powerful Media Molecule editor now available on PlayStation 4, used in recent weeks to create numerous fan remakes and completely original unpublished projects.

Croc Legend of the Gobbos is a 3D platform game starring a crocodile, released in 1997 on PlayStation, SEGA Saturn and PC. Born as a demo of a game of Yoshi for Nintendo 64, the game was then redesigned as an unprecedented IP after the breakdown of relations between Argonaut and the Kyoto house. At the time, Croc was quite successful enough to deserve a sequel (simply titled Croc 2 ) and published in 1999 on PC, PS1 and Game Boy Color. The Made in Dreams remake is obviously very simple techniques and as regards the playful mechanics, even if it manages to capture the feeling of the original in a more than a good way.

There are many projects recreated with the Medi Molecule game, among which we mention the remake of The Simpsons Hit and Run and even a new game of Crash Bandicoot, also space for original projects such as Ruckus, the latter rather acclaimed by the Dreams community.

Did you know? The author of Blade Gunner with Dreams was contacted by a European studio after the success of his project.