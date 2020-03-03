POKEMON GO: TEAM ROCKET STRENGTHENS THE SHADOW POKEMON, THUNDURUS ARRIVES IN THE RAID

Two important news for Pokemon GO trainers: the first concerns Team Rocket’s activities with Shadow Pokemon while the second features Thundurus, now available in Level Five Raids.

Thundurus in Pokemon GO

Throughout the month of March Thundurus from the Region of Uno will be available in Level Five Raids, while Tornadus greets Pokemon GO for the time being. No chromatic or shiny variations of Thundurus have been spotted, at least for the moment.

Pokemon GO Team Rocket

Team Rocket got their hands on a large group of Shadow Pokemon with the aim of making them even stronger. Here is the main news:

Shadow Pokémon now deal more damage with their fast and charged attacks, but at the same time take more damage when attacked.

In order to power up a Shadow Pokémon and teach it a new loaded attack, you will need less stardust and candy

Legendary shadow Pokémon saved from John’s clutches will be more powerful

Niantic Labs also has a message for Pokemon GO trainers: “For certain periods of time, Shadow Pokémon may be able to forget about the loaded attack Frustration and learn a different loaded attack with an MT attack loaded, even if we don’t have still found out when possible. Stay tuned for more details. Despite our best efforts, Team GO Rocket is getting stronger and acquiring even more resources. We don’t know how they do it but know that we are trying to find out how to fight them. villains. Hold on, Trainers! “