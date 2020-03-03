PLAYSTATION STARTS A DIRECT ON INSTAGRAM: EVERYONE THINKS ABOUT PS5 BUT IT IS THE UNBOXING OF PS2!

During the night, the official Instagram profile PlayStation started a direct with a countdown, many immediately thought of a countdown linked to PlayStation 5 but things did not go exactly like that …

Directly started the viewers realized that they would not see and know anything new on PlayStation 5, the broadcast was dedicated to the celebrations for the twentieth birthday of PS2, complete with a console unboxing.

It was March 4, 2000, when Sony launched PlayStation 2 in Japan, PS2 would then arrive in North America and Europe only at the end of the same year, in time for the Christmas holidays. An important birthday, celebrated by Sony a few hours earlier than the official date, for this reason, many people were expecting different content from this surprise show.

PlayStation 2 is today the best-selling console ever with 159 million units distributed until 2008, the platform has had a rather long life cycle if we think that the last large PS2 blockbuster by Sony ( God of War 2 ) has been published in early 2007, with PlayStation 3 already on American and Japanese shelves for some months and about to be launched in Europe.