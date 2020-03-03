PLAYSTATION NOW: CONTROL, SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER AND WOLFENSTEIN 2 ARRIVE IN MARCH

GamingBolt has unveiled ahead of its time the list of games arriving in the PlayStation Now catalog during the month of March 2020. Among these, we also find recently invoiced AAA productions such as Remedy Control.

The PS Now lineup in March also includes Shadow of the Tomb Raider (last chapter of the reboot trilogy of the adventures of Lara Croft), Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus and NASCAR Heat 3, the latter, however, may be distributed exclusively in North America and not intended Europe.

PlayStation Now March 2020

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Nights of Azure 2 Bride of the New Moon

Warriors All-Stars

Toukiden Kiwami

Toukiden 2

The romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round

Control

Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus

NASCAR Heat 3

Nights of Azure

The Japanese publisher appears to be a major player on PlayStation Now this month with productions such as Warriors All-Stars, Toukiden 2 and Toukiden Kiwami, Dead or Alive 5 Last Round and Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII, to name a few. The first titles should be available today together with the free PlayStation Plus games of March 2020, it is not clear if they will all come out today or if some will arrive later in time, we look forward to the official announcement by Sony Interactive Entertainment.