Mariana Goldfarb poses stunning in a shiny dress and surprises: “A beauty”

The model exuded sensuality

The model Mariana Goldfarb spoke with a sequence of photos in which she said goodbye to the carnival on her Instagram this weekend.

The muse posed in a stunning dress with a bright and cut, leaving her beautiful curves on display and impressing her followers, who were drooling on the perfect body of the model.

Followers did not spare praise for the muse in the comments.

“Beauty beating,” commented a follower. “CABOU WITH INSTAGRAM NÉ!”, Joked a second. “Our wife, you are too naturally a cat, produced so you become a goddess”, praised a third.