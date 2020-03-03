Mariana Goldfarb poses stunning in a shiny dress and surprises: “A beauty”

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0

The model exuded sensuality

The model Mariana Goldfarb spoke with a sequence of photos in which she said goodbye to the carnival on her Instagram this weekend.

The muse posed in a stunning dress with a bright and cut, leaving her beautiful curves on display and impressing her followers, who were drooling on the perfect body of the model.

View this post on Instagram

Pronto , cabei

A post shared by Mariana Goldfarb (@marianagoldfarb) on

Followers did not spare praise for the muse in the comments.

“Beauty beating,” commented a follower. “CABOU WITH INSTAGRAM NÉ!”, Joked a second. “Our wife, you are too naturally a cat, produced so you become a goddess”, praised a third.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here