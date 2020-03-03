Juliana Paes exudes good shape in summer click and enchants: “There is no one for anyone”

The actress posted a sequence of photos in the “front and back” style
Juliana Paes left nothing to the imagination of her followers on Saturday night (29) when posting a sequence of photos in a paradisiacal setting.
The muse, at 46, sported all her good shape in a neon pink bikini on a beach as beautiful as the brunette, leaving her followers gaping at the actress’s natural beauty.
Nesse dia aí eu conheci o Iaponã… o famoso Iapa! Já sabia que era um baita fotógrafo, só não sabia que ia encontrar um Amigo! Gente fina, jeito manso, sabe tudo de Noronha, generoso e o cara sabe colocar uma mulher pra posar pra foto viu? Ele dirige a pose como nunca vi.. estica o pé aqui, encolhe a barriguinha ali, olha pra lá… e eu que nem tava me sentindo lá essas coisas depois dessas férias que comi e bebi que nem doida, quando vi as fotos nem acreditei!!! Iapa, as Fotos ficam assim por causa do seu olhar para todas as mulheres, vc só vê a beleza pq a beleza mora dentro do teu coração! Obrigada por tudo! @neuronha
The followers were insane and posted several compliments in the comments of the publications.
“It is unnecessary what you do to us, mere mortals !!”, a follower joked. “What woman is this? Does it hurt to be beautiful like that? ”, Praised a second. “Top-of-the-line fillet,” wrote a third.