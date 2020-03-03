Juliana Paes exudes good shape in summer click and enchants: “There is no one for anyone”

The actress posted a sequence of photos in the “front and back” style

Juliana Paes left nothing to the imagination of her followers on Saturday night (29) when posting a sequence of photos in a paradisiacal setting.

The muse, at 46, sported all her good shape in a neon pink bikini on a beach as beautiful as the brunette, leaving her followers gaping at the actress’s natural beauty.

The followers were insane and posted several compliments in the comments of the publications.

“It is unnecessary what you do to us, mere mortals !!”, a follower joked. “What woman is this? Does it hurt to be beautiful like that? ”, Praised a second. “Top-of-the-line fillet,” wrote a third.