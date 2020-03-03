Henrique, from the country duo with Netto, dies after traffic accident

The singer did not resist and died after 22 days of the accident

Singer Wesley Pereira da Silva, known as Henrique, from the country duo with Netto, passed away at dawn on Monday (2).

The sertanejo had suffered a car accident, where his vehicle caught fire after a collision in early February in the city of Santa Fé do Sul, in the interior of São Paulo. After 22 days of hospitalization in serious condition, the singer did not resist and ended up dying at the Base Hospital of São José do Rio Preto, the interior of São Paulo.

“It is with immense regret that we communicate the sad news. We have no words to express our feelings. We ask God to comfort the hearts of family and friends in this time of pain. Respectfully, we pay our condolences and offer our most sincere condolences. ”, They communicated on the duo’s social networks.