Gracyanne Barbosa posts click on unusual pose and shocks followers: “She is perfect”

The muse put the rear commission into play

On Sunday night (01), Gracyanne Barbosa broke the internet with a bold click on her Instagram.

The muse was in a different position, leaning on a chair with a transparent outfit that left nothing to the fans’ imagination.

In the caption, she said goodbye to the carnival: “The most beautiful party on the planet is over. Carnival takes so long to arrive and when it arrives, it flies by! There were days of joy, fun, fantasy, lots of smiles and togetherness! Thank you to each one of you, who was here accompanying me on these incredible days. And to close with a flourish a #sundaybumday to remind people to get back to focus tomorrow ”.

The publication received more than 100,000 likes and followers went crazy in the comments.

“This rear is certainly the most desired in the world”, commented a follower. “I who fight to have this later”, joked a second. “What a woman my friends, what a woman,” praised a third.