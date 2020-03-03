FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE: STORY, PROGRESSION AND BOSS FIGHT, WE TALK ABOUT IT WITH THE PRODUCERS

Just over a month is missing before the publication of the first piece that will make up the ambitious mosaic linked to the remaking of the iconic JRPG by Square Enix … but there is still much to discover!

But not only that, on the same occasion we were able to interview Naoki Hamaguchi and Yoshinori Kitase, respectively Co-Director and Producer of the awaited Square Enix production. We, therefore, took advantage of the opportunity to deepen different aspects of the reconstruction of the original Final Fantasy VII in a new key, with a completely modernized artistic and graphic sector and some extensions and variations in terms of content. To find out what they told us, you can dedicate yourself to the movie available directly at the opening of this news: we wish you a good vision!

Recalling that Final Fantasy VII Remake will land exclusively on PlayStation 4 on April 10, we report the recent publication of a small taste of the game. The Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo is currently available on the PS Store, which includes the very first stages of the game, from the opening cinematic sequence to the destruction mission of Reactor 1.