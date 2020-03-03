Bruna Marquezine shows healed shape and shocks internet users: “Perfect woman”

By
Joginder Mishra
-
0

The actress squandered health on her Instagram

Bruna Marquezine has been missing from her Instagram, except to follow Big Brother Brasil and give all the support to her friend, Manu Gavassi.

However, on the night of this Sunday (01), the actress had something to talk about with a sequence of very different photos. In the publication, the brunette appears taking off her striped sweatshirt and leaving her tummy healed on display for her more than 38 million followers.

View this post on Instagram

Plot twist

A post shared by Bruna Marquezine ♡ (@brunamarquezine) on

The post got more than 1 million likes and earned several accolades for the actress.

“Hydrated,” noted a follower. “I took my father’s clothes and didn’t warn him,” he joked for a second. “It represents me in that sequence,” wrote a third.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here