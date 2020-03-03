Bia Bonemer appears in a cute moment with a dog in the pool and delights

The muse left the crowd in love on the timeline

Bia Bonemer, known for being the daughter of Fátima Bernardes and William Bonner, delighted her more than 420 thousand Instagram followers with a shared publication this past Sunday (1).

In the passionate click, the brunette posed in the pool embraced with her puppy. “And that tired face? 😍💙”, she wrote in the caption.

The post had more than 18 thousand likes and received a shower of praise in the comments. Check out:

“One of the most sincere hugs you have ever received!” Commented a follower. “Own, he has the babyface ♥ ️”, said another, delighted.