WILL HIDEO KOJIMA’S NEW SILENT HILL BE ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 3?

Over the weekend we started talking persistently about a Silent Hill game developed by Kojima Productions, a series of messages published on Twitter triggered rumors, now a new Tweet arrives this time published directly by Hideo Kojima.

The father of Metal Gear and Death Stranding shared on his profile the image of a calendar with the date of March 3, 2020, clearly highlighted, the photos are accompanied by the caption “March” without further details. The image shows a woman riding a horse in wood and some have associated this shot with Silent Hills if you remember PT’s promotional artwork it really showed a wood …

It is good to clarify in any case how it is only speculation, some messages published by Masahiro Ito of the former Team Silent have immediately thought of a possible collaboration with Hideo Kojima for the return of Silent Hill, the clues seem clear but perhaps it is soon to unbalance.

The only certainty seems to be a mysterious announcement of Kojima Productions scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, it could be Silent Hill, a DLC for Death Stranding or maybe a completely new project developed by the company together with Masahiro Ito. We’ll probably know more about the whole story tomorrow.