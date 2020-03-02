Viviane Araújo appears dazzling in a bright and shocking look: “Perfection has a name”

The muse almost showed too much with the pose
Viviane Araújo spoke on the internet this Sunday afternoon (01) by posing stunning on her official Instagram.
The muse posed in a shiny dress giving that strategic lift and exhibiting all her good shape, still bringing a mood to that carnival atmosphere in an exclusive box that the brunette loves.
Boa noite meus amores!!! Estou aqui curtindo o camarote Quem, a convite da @useamedigital e amando sem moderação ❤. A Ame está no RJ e SP com restaurantes, bares e muito mais. Com @UseAmeDigital você ganha muito cashback pra vc aproveitar. Já imaginou ter parte do seu dinheiro de volta para fazer mais compras dentro do app? ♥️ Baixe agora o aplicativo @UseAmeDigital e aproveite muito tb!!! #AmeSemModeração
In a few hours, the publication reached more than 87 thousand likes and earned several accolades.
“You are wonderful,” praised a follower. “The most wonderful of all,” commented a second. “I looked and shouted: TOO MUCH!”, Wrote a third.