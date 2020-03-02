TRONY FLYER AND DISCOUNTS: PS4, XBOX ONE X, RESIDENT EVIL 3 OFFERS

The Trony chain has launched the Sottocosto e Sconti flyer, with many new offers valid online and in stores until 6 March inclusive. Among the many promotional products (discounted up to 50%) we also find PC Gaming, consoles, accessories, and games.

In addition to discounts on Desktop PCs and Notebook Gaming of the best brands (Lenovo, HP Omen, Asus, Acer) we report the discounts on consoles and video games: Xbox One X 1TB (various configurations available) is sold at € 279.95 (44 discount % on the list price), PS4 Slim 500 GB has a price of 239.95 euros while all DualShock 4 controllers are sold for 49.95 euros.

There is also a special offer that allows you to book Resident Evil 3 Remake for PS4 or Xbox One for 59.95 euros instead of 69.95 euros with a saving of 14% on the day one price. As always, we advise you to go to the store closest to you to personally verify the presence of any other promotions not mentioned in the flyers and on the website, perhaps managed locally by individual retailers.