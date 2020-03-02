The selfie of Greeicy Rendón in the WC that fulminates all the records

It’s wonderful.

Greeicy Rendón does not stop attracting attention even one day, her melodious voice is heard in every corner and her lyrics are so contagious that it is impossible not to know them. This charismatic interpreter falls in love with everyone with her sympathy and naturalness. It has a refreshing beauty, so it can never go unnoticed. Currently, it has millions of fans in the world, which is said to be comfortable, but they are figures that are only available to an entire star.

The pranks to connect with your audience are full of ingenuity, leaving them all wanting to see more. The photograph that the singer posted a few days ago exploded the networks. The selfie of seduction once again caused the expected effect, because more than 1 million 600 thousand people gave their Goddess body a resounding yes.

For the occasion, she showed herself in a bright bathroom, modeling a bikini with creative design, where her attractive curves seized the lit image.

Her posture confused her own and strangers as if she were an innocent girl asking for help to be rescued. You can not ignore her arcane tattoo, which gives a special touch to the whole set of elements in the photo. Despite the spectacular, she humbly says: ” The light very much in my favor. “

Acknowledgments begin for Greeicy Rendón

His artistic career began with green light, hitting the public’s taste and imposing her songs. The fruits of all your work would be close to reaping. And the talented caleña has two important nominations as Best Female Artist and Best Andean Artist at the Heat Latin Music Awards 2020. The result will be known in the delivery to be held on May 14 at the Hard Rock Cafe Hotel and Casino of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic Will Greeicy Rendón start adding prizes?