Tati Zaqui shows off new hair and impresses followers: “Vampira’re different”

The funkier left her followers drooling

Tati Zaqui used her Instagram to show off her new look.

The funkier who always sported long blue hair decided to change her look a little and make white streaks in her bangs. Some followers even compare the muse to the character Rogue from the “X-Men” animation.

Tati took advantage of the good phase and the new look to take a very bold photo, where she appears with a very tight look and giving off smoke through her mouth, causing a lot!

The publications yielded several praises for the muse.

“Put that smoke in my mouth, go, I never asked you for anything,” joked a follower. “Rogue is different,” commented a second. “Mano, what a work of art”, praised a third.