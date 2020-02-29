Bella Thorne poses on an unusual recording set and gives the talk on the web

Former Disney actress caused controversy on the internet

Bella Thorne used her Instagram this past Thursday (27) to share a sequence of photos that made her talk on the internet.

In the publication, she posted some behind-the-scenes images and announced the end of filming for “Him & Her”, her debut as a director in the adult film industry. “We broke up last night. Congratulations to the whole team for the job well done ”, she wrote in the caption.

In one of the clicks, the artist appears lying with production actresses. In another, she appears dressed as a nun. See the pictures:

Recently, the former Disney actress showed off her new hair, which is now blue, betting on her face and her natural beauty in one click. “New hair New Movie, Learning so many stunts I’m stoked about it,” wrote the celebrity in the publication’s caption