XBOX SERIES X BACKWARD COMPATIBILITY: OLD GAMES WILL RUN IN THE BEST WAY

Jason Ronald, Xbox Director of Program Management, was interviewed in the new episode of the podcast of Major Nelson and on this occasion, he spoke not only of the Dynamic Latency Input support on the Xbox Series X but also of backward compatibility, for years now one of the main focuses from Microsoft.

” Our team at work on backward compatibility is made up of very experienced people and looks enthusiastically at the potential of the Xbox Series X, the new console will allow us to improve and optimize old games like never before. “

Jason Ronald, therefore, seems enthusiastic about the arrival of Series X and continues: ” there are many franchises that we love, both us and the general public, works that have made the development team and industry personality legend. It is essential to respect the vision of the original authors but at the same time, we want you to enjoy these productions in the best possible way. “

The team of the Redmond house ” always invents new techniques to overcome known limits ” and to ensure that old games can work in the best way on Xbox One S, One X, and the future Series X. The goal is to maintain the framerate stable and increase the resolution of the original games without colliding with slowdowns or other problems related to the technology sector.