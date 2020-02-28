SILENT WORLD ANNOUNCED, NEW KOREAN HORROR ADVENTURE ON SWITCH AND PC

CFK publisher and Korean developers of GniFrix have announced the release of a new horror adventure called Silent World. The game will be available on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam starting March 19, with the preorder opening scheduled the week before, March 12.

At the moment in Europe, the game will be present only in English. From the official description, we read: “Silent World is a horror adventure with a dark and creepy mood. You are a lonely survivor, who has to make his way in a world ruined by nuclear war”.

In short, from the premises, it seems a lot disturbing. The game world will be quite dark and the player will have matches to light in the dark. The description continues:

“Nuclear war has transformed the world into a hell full of hostile mutants. The player will have to buy the survivor in the dark, moving and hiding to escape the dangers in an enjoyable adventure full of dark and dark atmospheres, music from treasure and different puzzles to solve. “

With the announcement, a trailer was also released, which you can find at the bottom of the news. What do you think?