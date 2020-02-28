JASON SCHREIER WILL NOT BE AT GDC 2020, WILL THE EVENT BE CANCELED OR POSTPONED?

Yesterday was rather tough as regards the organization of the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco: in a few hours Microsoft, Epic Games, and Unity decided not to participate in the fair due to the global Coronavirus emergency.

To these illustrious names are added the absences of Sony and Facebook Oculus, and now also that of Jason Schreier of Kotaku. The famous journalist announced on Twitter that he had canceled his appointments at the GDC as he will not take part in the event, in his opinion the fair could be canceled and an official announcement could arrive shortly.

Schreier’s words were followed by a Tweet from The Verge, the newspaper hypothesizes that the GDC 2020 will not be held in March, the event will almost certainly be postponed to a date to be destined and not totally canceled. Hard to say what exactly will happen, it is certain that the Game Developers Conference has lost many exhibitors and prominent personalities ( including Hideo Kojima ) due to the global alarm for the Coronavirus, there are many companies that have decided not to travel their employees to minimize risks.

The choice is therefore between keeping the event open with a reduced number of participants or postponing everything to a later date.