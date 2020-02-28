IN RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 YOU CAN AVOID ATTACKING A BEAR BY LOOKING HIM IN THE EYE

One of the most interesting features of Rockstar Games video games is the attention to detail, as it is reasonable to expect from a studio that releases one or two games for each generation of consoles. Red Dead Redemption 2 is no exception, which after some time from the release, is still talking about itself.

Sometimes the attention to detail in the Rockstar western takes on the outlines of the grotesque, as in the case of the testicles of horses in RDR2. At other times it is particularly bright, such as Arthur Morgan’s beard that grows in real-time and develops its physics when it becomes longer.

Still others, as in the case we are examining today, demonstrate how high the study’s pursuit of realism is. The animals, for example, behave as much as similarly as possible to their real counterparts. And the thing is even more evident thanks to the latest discovery by a user: it is possible to avoid the attack of a bear simply by looking him in the eye.

This is a behavior already studied in nature, so if the man shows that he is not afraid and remains in his position looking at the bear, the latter tends to withdraw, and apparently, according to the video you find at the top to the news, it’s like that in the game too.

Some players have observed that the tactic does not always work, it probably depends on the bear, but it is still an attempt that can be made if you are not going to fight.

Which aspect of the game surprised you most from this point of view?

Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold 29 million copies: it is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia.