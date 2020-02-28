DESTINY 2: ARTIFACT WILL NOT AFFECT POWER IN OSIRIS’ TRIALS

With the announcement of the return of the Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2, there have been numerous controversies by the fans, who are worried both about the return of the same identical armor of the first chapter and for the presence of the seasonal Artifact, which could break the balances.

Fortunately, the director of the shooter Bungie spoke on the issue following repeated questions from Guardians around the world on Twitter and his response was as follows:

“We will disable the Seasonal Artifact for PvP modes with unlocked power level (Trials of Osiris and Iron Banner) until we implement a maximum level for this value.”

This means that by participating in one of these activities, the power bonus conferred to the character by the Artifact will not be calculated and will only count the values ​​of each individual weapon and piece of armor equipped. It, therefore, seems that the Seattle-based development team is looking for a solution to this problem, which could benefit those who spend hours and hours accumulating experience (and why not, those who use glitches to get galore) compared to other players.

We remind you that the Fearless Season of Destiny 2 will arrive on March 10, 2020, and could have as a central theme the clash between Osiris and Rasputin, the Mind of War.