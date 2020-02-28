Camila Queiroz poses stunning and charms followers: “No structure for so much beauty”

The actress exuded good form and natural beauty

Actress Camila Queiroz lavished beauty on her Instagram on Wednesday night (26) for her more than 14 million followers.

The muse posed in a red bathing suit for an advertising post and delighted her fans with her natural beauty, resulting in more than 140 thousand likes on the post.

The followers were generous and did not spare praise for the brunette.

“Camila so wonderful and full,” commented a follower. “Beautiful mermaid”, praised a second. “The muse of Carnival”, wrote a third.