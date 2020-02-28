BALDUR’S GATE 3: FULL REVEAL GAMEPLAY, NEW DETAILS ON TURN-BASED COMBAT

Yesterday evening Larian Studios officially showed Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay with a special event at PAX East in Boston, at the opening you will find the full presentation commented by Alessandro Bruni and Tommaso “Todd” Montagnoli.

During the show the developers showed in detail various aspects of the project, including the main gameplay mechanics and the turn-based combat system, the exploration phases will be in real-time but during the battles, the game will present a turn-based combat system, with the possibility to activate this mode at any time, as confirmed in the preview of Baldur’s Gate 3 edited by our Alessandro Bruni:

” The possibility of activating shift mode even during exploration is certainly worth mentioning, so that stealth approaches can be managed more calmly (an indicator allows you to understand on the fly if and how much an environment favors concealment), the environmental puzzles and the numerous dangers that infest Faerun. “

Recall that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released in 2020 in Early Access on Steam, the full version will arrive simultaneously on PC and Google Stadia, there are currently no plans to bring the game to consoles, as confirmed by Larian right at PAX East.