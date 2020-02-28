At 46, Letícia Spiller poses as she came into the world and impresses with good form

The actress impressed with an enviable healed body

Letícia Spiller shocked her followers on Thursday night (27) on her Instagram.

The actress posted a click where she appears as she came into the world, covering herself with her own arms. But what really drew attention was the good shape of the blonde who at 46 years of age, still has an enviable healed body and boasts an incomparable natural beauty.

To complete, the muse still philosophized in the caption: “ Neither body nor soul. Breathing the joy of being HUMAN ”.

The publication received more than 10,000 likes and the followers left much praise for the actress in the comments.

“Are you going for a massage?”, A follower joked. “For me, it is the most beautiful in Brazil!”, He praised a second. “There is no defect,” wrote a third.