XSEED ANNOUNCES THE LINE-UP FOR THE PAX EAST: THERE IS ALSO GRANBLUE FANTASY VERSUS

Xseed Games has announced its lineup for PAX East 2020, which runs from February 27th until March 1st at the Boston Convention Center in the United States. These are four playable titles, also quite interesting, including Granblue Fantasy Versus on PlayStation 4.

It is a fighting game based on the plot and with the characters of the JRPG Granblue Fantasy, in fact, a very enjoyable title even if it is not enough to make it enter the Olympus of the fighting game by right. To learn more you can take a look at our review of Granblue Fantasy Versus.

The other games featured in playable form at PAX East will be Rune Factory 4 on Nintendo Switch, Ys: Memories of Celceta on PlayStation 4 and Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

The first is the new chapter of farming-adventure set in a fantasy world, with many new features including Newlywed Mode, which will even explore married life. The second is a new episode of the Ys saga, which will also be voiced in English on PlayStation 4, and will arrive in 2020. The last is an action-sidescroller that combines simulation elements and crafting based on Japanese mythology, also expected in 2020 on PS4, Switch, and PC.