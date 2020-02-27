THE SIMPSONS HIT AND RUN: ANNOUNCED THE REMAKE … WITH DREAMS!

The YouTuber OpyGam3r has announced that it is working on a remake of The Simpsons Hit and Run … in Dreams, the new Media Molecule project available on PS4 and which in recent weeks has allowed creatives to free their imagination.

The Simpsons Hit and Run Dreams Remake is currently under development, the game is already complete in many parts and perfectly playable, as evidenced by the video published by the author. The Simpsons Hit and Run were originally published in 2003 on the main platforms of the time, presenting itself as a mix between Crazy Taxi and GTA III and enjoying moderate success from the public and critics.