TEMTEM ARRIVES ON CONSOLE IN SPRING 2021 WITH CROSS-PLAY AND CROSS-SAVE

The console version of Temtem finally has a launch window, although it’s probably further away than you expect. CremaGames developers talked about it, who also released a roadmap of Temtem contents, which we have illustrated to you in recent days.

According to reports, the game should not arrive on PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One before Spring 2021. The game’s Kickstarter campaign in fact provided for launch only for the consoles of the current generation, even if at the time the release dates of PS5 and Xbox Series X were not yet known. We’ll see if a version will also be released for next-gen consoles.

The good news, however, is that Temtem on the console will have support for cross-play and cross-save, so it will be possible to resume your game from where you stopped on PC, and play together with users regardless of the reference platform.

Obviously, being a deadline so far in time, it cannot be excluded that it may change over the next few months. We’ll see. Meanwhile, the PC version of Temtem has sold over half a million copies, proving to be a really good success.

