NIOH 2: THE NEW TRAILER PRESENTS THE DEMO AVAILABLE FROM FEBRUARY 28TH

Sony and Koei-Tecmo have released a new trailer to introduce the Nioh 2 Final Demo available for download from the PlayStation Store from tomorrow, Friday 28 February.

The trial version will be playable from February 28 to March 1 inclusive, after this time the access will be blocked and it will no longer be possible to start the Final Demo. This demo version will not allow you to import the progress in the full game while the created character can be transferred, no news regarding the presence of any unlockable in-game bonuses for those who have finished the demo.

This is a good opportunity to try out three missions of the awaited Nioh 2, the sequel to one of the most interesting games in recent years. The first Nioh sold 2.75 million copies, the second episode looks like one of the most anticipated PlayStation 4 exclusives of the first half of 2020, available only on PS4 from 13 March.

Team Ninja has also revealed in the past few hours new details on DLC and post-launch support of Nioh 2 confirming the next arrival of three great expansions ( included in the Season Pass ) exactly as happened for the predecessor.