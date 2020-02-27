MEWTWO ARRIVES IN THE SWORD AND SHIELD RAIDS TO CELEBRATE POKEMON DAY 2020

Today we celebrate Pokemon Day 2020, for the occasion, it is possible to capture Mewtwo Armored in Pokemon GO while the standard version of the Legendary Pokemon of Kanto is available in the Raids of Pokemon Sword and Shield.

From today and until March 2nd including the Wild Lands of Pokemon Sword and Shield host Mewtwo, it is good to clarify that the Pokemon cannot be captured and added to the Pokedex, winning the clash you will get numerous bonuses such as Skill Capsule, Silver Cap, Absorbers and Fiammosfera, just to name a few. In the next few hours Game Freak should reveal further events related to Pokemon Day, among which there are rumors of the possible appearance of the first generation Starters in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The Pokemon series was born on February 27, 1996, with the publication of Red Pokemon and Green Pokemon in Japan, which was followed by Blue Pokemon and Yellow Pokemon, the latter mostly based on the animated series. The Pokemon series is still very popular today so that Spada e Scudo has sold 16 million copies in just over a month all over the world, becoming real blockbusters of the last Christmas season.