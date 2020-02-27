FORTNITE IS IN DECLINE: IN JANUARY 2020 THE WORST EARNINGS SINCE NOVEMBER 2017

Fortnite is undoubtedly one of the most popular video games of recent times, so much so that its fame has also crossed the borders of the gaming world. He has a partnership with the NFL, his never-ending merchandising line, and his most popular player, the Ninja , has also appeared on The Masked Singer, the current TV show.

In general, it made $ 1.8 billion last year, so it’s really hard to talk about a declining product, yet simply, Fortnite is no longer the money-eating beast it was before.

In fact, things seem to have changed since last year, when there was a general decline in earnings month after month. Just think of a simple data: in December 2018, Fortnite was the game that gained the most on consoles, and the third on PC. A year later, in December 2019, it dropped to sixth on the console, and even came out of the top 10 on PC.

The January 2020 numbers did not improve, on the contrary: Fortnite recorded the worst gains this month since November 2017, when the Battle Royale mode had been launched for just three months.

In short, despite the brilliant marketing hit of the Black Hole of Fortnite, which in October 2019 has rekindled everyone’s enthusiasm for the game, with the launch of the second chapter, things do not seem to have returned to take off for Epic Games. That the slow and inexorable decline of the game has started? We will find out in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Epic’s countermeasures were not long in coming, given Deadpool’s imminent entry into Fortnite.