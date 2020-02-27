FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE: CODES FOR IN-GAME THEMES AND OBJECTS WITH FERRERO SWEETS IN THE USA

Square Enix and the giant Ferrero have announced a partnership (valid only for the American market) linked to Final Fantasy VII Remake, which will see the Italian company distribute some selected FF7-themed products with codes to be redeemed in-game.

This is an important agreement to link the Ferrero brand to that of video games, from March 3 and until May the promotional packs of Butterfinger, Baby Ruth or Crunch bars will offer killers to redeem to get a dynamic theme for PlayStation 4 with protagonist Cheers and codes to obtain armor and other aesthetic objects and in-game upgrades for Final Fantasy 7.

It is good to clarify how the promotion is linked only to the American market, managed by Square Enix USA and the stars and stripes division of Ferrero, we do not know if the partnership will be extended to other countries in the world, in particular in Italy where Ferrero has ( for obvious reasons) a rather significant market share in the confectionery and chocolate sector.

It is not the first time that we have seen promotional campaigns of this type, in the past Red Bull and Activision have collaborated to offer in-game rewards for Destiny and there seem to be more and more food producers interested in entering the video game market with sponsorships and campaigns. marketing.