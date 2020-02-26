HORIZON ZERO DAWN FOR PC APPEARS ON AMAZON FRANCE!

As reported by Kotaku, the product page of Horizon Zero Dawn for PC made its appearance on Amazon France, an event that obviously rekindled the rumors about the possible arrival of the game on Windows.

There are no details of any kind such as cover, price, description or release date, the Amazon page only reports the title of the game and the platform (Windows PC) without further information. A page apparently published quickly, the fact that the PC version of Horizon appeared in the database of the largest retailer in the world has generated a lot of hype.

For some time there has been talked of a possible debut of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC during 2020, to date, however, Guerrilla and Sony have not confirmed or announced anything about it and therefore everything must be taken with due precautions pending news on the matter…

And what do you think, would you be in favor of the arrival of Horizon on Personal Computer? It could be a way to expand the fan base and increase the brand’s visibility pending the unannounced Horizon Zero Dawn 2, the latter probably coming out on PS5, always according to rumors and unconfirmed theories.