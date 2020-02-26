DID A LEAK REVEAL THE FREE PS PLUS GAMES IN MARCH IN ADVANCE?

A leak from Poland and spread through the ResetERA and Reddit pages seems to have revealed what will be the two new free PlayStation Plus games for the month of March, whose official announcement is scheduled for this afternoon.

As shown by the graphics below, the two free PS4 games should be Shadow of the Colossus (re-release of the homonymous title released on PlayStation 2) and Sonic Forces (one of the most recent adventures of SEGA’s blue hedgehog), while they do not seem bonus games for PlayStation VR will be provided as happened last month with Firewall Zero Hour, added to the lineup consisting of BioShock The Collection and The Sims 4 Console Edition. In any case, we use the conditional because the leak may not reflect reality, the image may be false or perhaps referring only to some specific countries such as Poland.

For the moment we invite you to take what is reported with the necessary precautions pending confirmation or denial, the announcement of the PS Plus games of March 2020 is scheduled for today afternoon at 17:30, Italian time, the wait will, therefore, last only a few Now. The new games will then be available for download from Tuesday 3 March, what do you think of these titles if they are confirmed?