APEX LEGENDS BECOMES REALITY: THE FASCINATING INITIATIVE OF THE YOUTUBER DUDE PERFECT

The YouTuber Dude Perfect has released a very funny video in which he transposed into reality an Apex Legends match, a bit like already done some time ago by another Youtuber who managed to organize an “IRL” match (which stands for In Real Life) with one hundred players.

Dude Perfect organized it all in a personalized arena and showed the match to its nearly 50 million YouTube subscribers.

In the industrial area used for the soft air clashes, there were official Apex Legends banners and supply boxes full of equipment (weapons, grenades and so on) equal to those found in the game, perhaps thanks to the strong support of IT’S AT.

The shots and the same graphics that take into account the health of the “champions” have contributed to making the 14-minute video truly enjoyable and fun, with the two teams chasing each other right down to the last balloon.

Yes, because the three health notches have been re-represented with as many colored balloons per player. Yet another experiment ” in real life ” seems to have really succeeded very well since it kept us glued to the screen until the end.

If EA manages to benefit from initiatives like this, other similar events will certainly arise. It would be a lot of fun to be able to participate.