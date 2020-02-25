THE SECOND PLATINUM4 PROJECT WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 26TH!

Platinum Games has updated the Platinum4 teaser site: by entering the portal and waiting a few seconds you will notice that one of the stars indicates the date 26.02.2020, we can, therefore, expect the reveal of the second project tomorrow.

The first star has the initials TW101RKS which can be translated into ” The Wonderful 101 Remaster KickStarter ” while in the second case there is only the date indicated. It is interesting to note that by switching to the Japanese version of the site, the reported date is 27.02.2020 due to time zone issues.

Just for February 27, Famitsu has promised a great announcement of Platinum Games, it, therefore, seems clear that the mysterious reveal is made in collaboration with the famous newspaper, which will obviously offer a rich coverage online and on the next issue on newsstands on Thursday.

Difficult at the moment to know more, the announcement could concern a new IP, a sequel or a second remastered. Many are pointing the finger at the arrival of news related to Bayonetta 3 or the NieR series of Square Enix, however, it is only speculation, we will know more about it tomorrow. And what do you expect from the second Platinum4 game? Let us know via the comment space below!