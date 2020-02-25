She doesn’t know who he is! But Elisabeth Moss ensures that she is watched and closely!

The actress moves to the horror genre

Beginning as a secretive secretary in a series worthy of an ode to end up becoming the protagonist of the film is only available to a few. Elisabeth Moss was clear that her thing was the cinema and that in the end, the offers would end up raining her and so it has been, although she has to bear to be watched … without knowing who does it!

Moss’s new role in ‘The Invisible Man’ takes her away from all the characters so far starred. The fear, the suspense, and the certainty that some eyes are pending of her – she feels them but she does not see them – keeps the viewer in suspense during the whole film.

You might think that the horror genre is not new to Moss because already in ‘The Tale of the Maid’ the panic and a lot of uncertainty were chewing, but Offred’s fear is much lighter than Cecilia’s in the film that goes Brand new