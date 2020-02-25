Jennifer Aniston shows it in a photo 16 years later

Her Instagram collapsed after showing the most anticipated of the decade

It is never too late if bliss is good to say. And this saying is fulfilled once again and yes. A few hours ago Jennifer Aniston has confirmed through a photo the most anticipated news since more than three decades ago the most famous fiction series of the last decades had finished broadcasting.

Since the group of friends in New York said goodbye to the small screen back in 2004, many times have been rumored with a possible return of the most famous boys and girls in the most cosmopolitan city of the 90s and early of the 21st century. And although these rumors had gained strength in recent months, it has not been until now that the subject can be considered official: Friends returns and does so to the delight of a whole generation that got hooked on the series as it had never done before.

It will be a unique chapter in which the six will talk about the elapsed time. Little more is known about this return since it is wanted to be kept a secret so that when it opens there is a halo of mystery in the environment that makes it much more interesting. But that it will be only a chapter if it has been confirmed and not a season or anything like that.

Those young people who met in the heat of Central Perk and shared experiences during the beginning of their adult life will see each other again and everyone who wants to can see it. The salaries of the members of the group of colleagues (this resulted in the entrada in the first season, horrible if …) are in the clouds and to bring them all together, the negligible amount of 15 million dollars has to be allocated.

In a few months, the results will be seen and we can sit at the screen to see what the reunion is about and enjoy a final meeting of the series that marked the path of many comedies during the following decades.