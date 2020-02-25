FORTNITE BATTLE ROYALE: WHEN DOES SEASON 2 END?

Last week the highly anticipated Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 finally arrived, which moved things a bit in Epic Games ‘ Battle Royale after over a hundred days without a full-bodied update (to learn more, find on our site all the news of the Fortnite season 2 ).

But while we are all engaged in the various challenges and discovering the various whims of the update (for example, here is the guide to unlocking the Deadpool skin in Fortnite ), there are those who already think about what will come next. In fact, through an in-game message, the alleged date on which Fortnite Season 2 will end will be leaked. This is a notice that you can read when purchasing the Battle Pass, in the space for refund policies. According to reports, Fortnite Season 2 may end on April 30th.

Of course Epic has not yet announced anything about it, but the timing is quite plausible, given that generally the various seasons of Fortnite last about ten weeks, except for delays due to development. Fortnite Season 2 started on February 20, so we would be almost there.

For the moment, however, we continue to have fun with the current version. Are you convinced by the latest Fortnite update?