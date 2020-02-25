COULD GTA 5 AND RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 SUPPORT SMART DELIVERY ON XBOX SERIES X?

The Smart Delivery feature of the Xbox Series X seems to have greatly intrigued the players: Cyberpunk 2077 and Halo Infinite are the first games announced with support for this option but other titles could be unveiled in the coming weeks … including GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2?

There is no official news about it but according to some speculations of the DailyStar UK, Rockstar Games could propose Next-Gen versions of Grand Theft Auto V / GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 / Red Dead Online via Smart Delivery, so as to further extend life commercial of the two games without having to wait for further reissues as happened in the case of GTA V.

The fifth episode of the criminal series par excellence was launched in September 2013 on PS3 and Xbox 360 and then reached the end of 2014 also on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with an improved technical sector and some novelties related to gameplay.

Rockstar Games will hardly abandon the two games with the arrival of the Next-Gen, in particular in the case of GTA V, a title that continues to sell today as a modern AAA, as evidenced by the over 120 million copies sold worldwide by launch. It is too early to lose balance perhaps, but certainly Smart Delivery opens new scenarios in this regard …