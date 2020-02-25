Becky G says goodbye to her boyfriend for one of the most desired singers …

The Californian singer could break another relationship with this change

It must be very complicated to manage fame. Of the most difficult things according to many who have suffered it closely. Suddenly you have the lights in front constantly, many people around you at every moment, groups of people who are in the heat of your success and who will be very friendly and close but who will not hesitate to leave just as quickly as they had arrived.

And in those was the American Becky G when the Regetoner Prince Royce crossed her path and everything clouded in the life of our protagonist. The author of Mala Santa was until then with the Major League Soccer soccer player Sebastián Lletget, the boy she dated before becoming the center of the Latin music world. At 22, Becky is enjoying success as she had not imagined and seems to have risen a little to the head.

At the Prize Gala of Lo Nuestro Becky G, she agreed with the one that many new and reputable sources claim is her new boyfriend. If you could see how they exchanged a large number of looks throughout the photo session prior to the event and in the same way during the gala itself.