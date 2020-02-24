UK RANKING: FIFA 20 DOMINATES, BAYONETTA & VANQUISH IN TOP 10

The release of Bayonetta and Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle is not enough to stir the waters of the UK charts, which sees FIFA 20 still firmly in the first place, followed by Call of Duty and GTA V.

In the absence of new games, the titles that have been released for a few months return to the ranking: Team Sonic Racing returns to seventh place in the ranking, follows Forza Horizon 4 in eighth place with sales growing respectively by 99% and 229% compared to the previous week.

UK rankings 24 February 2020

FIFA 20 Call of Duty Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Team Sonic Racing Forza Horizon 4 Luigi’s Mansion 3 Bayonetta & Vanquish Tenth Anniversary Bundle

The only new entry in the ranking is the Bayonetta & Vanquish bundle, Dreams comes out of the Top 10 and goes from eighth to the eleventh position with a 20% drop in retail sales in the second week. Crytek and Deep Silver’s Hunt Showdown debuts at # 29 instead.