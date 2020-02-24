PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS: MORE AND MORE USERS AND STREAMERS ABANDONING IT

It seems that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the battle royale that actually launched a new trend and, despite the arrival of Fortnite, continued to boast a good number of players until a few weeks ago, is slowly dying due to user dissatisfaction and streamers.

In fact, we are far from the glories of the past, when the game boasted more than a million players simultaneously connected to the servers and today it cannot attract more than 250,000 users… Such a noticeable drop in interest by fans is mainly due to the non-arrival of patches aimed at solving the serious performance problems and bugs that the game has been suffering for some time now. According to fans, the development team is too focused on producing new content and pays no attention to the real problems facing the game. All this is evident in the number of positive votes obtained on Reddit by a user who insulted the developers, highlighting the constant drop inactive users on the servers. We are talking about a post that, at the moment, boasts more than 4,000 likes and holds the message record with the most likes in the battle royale subreddit. Obviously such a situation is also driving streamers like Chocotaco away, who can’t wait for the battle royale of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to make its debut.

It remains to be understood what the next move of the developers will be, who in view of a mass abandonment by users could finally decide to listen to their complaints and solve all the problems they complain about with a full-bodied version update PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.