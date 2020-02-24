MEDIAWORLD MEGA DISCOUNTS FLYER: NEW PC GAMING, CONSOLE AND VIDEO GAME OFFERS

Mediaworld launches a new wave of Mega Sconti Online with the end of February flyer, promotions are valid from today (Monday 24 February) and until next March 4. Gaming PCs, video games and consoles such as PlayStation 4 Slim are also on offer.

Among the products currently in promotion, we mention the combined sale of FIFA 20 + Anthem for PlayStation 4 at 39.99 euros, Nintendo Switch Lite Pokemon Sword and Shield Limited Edition at 195.49 euros, Assorted Kit and Nintendo Switch Vehicle Kit at 21 euros each, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe for 47.99 euros and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for Switch for 27.99 euros. And again Control for 41.99 euros, eFootball PES 2020 for 48.99 euros. On the hardware front, to be mentioned PlayStation 4 1TB with FIFA 20 at 305.99 euros and discounts on PC Gaming MSI, Lenovo Legion and ACER Predator and DualShock 4 Rose Golde at 48.99 euros.

Find the complete list of Mediaworld Mega Discounts in the link published below at the bottom of the news, the promotions are shown are valid only online until March 4th, so if you are interested we invite you to take advantage of it before it is too late. Have you already decided what to buy? Did something, in particular, catch your attention? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.